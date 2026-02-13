Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 17, 2026 : MDT, ET, VMC, DTE, LH, LDOS, GPC, SGI, GMAB, CNH, ALLE, WSO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/17/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Medtronic plc (MDT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 4.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MDT is 17.89 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 17.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ET is 13.83 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.13. This value represents a 1.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VMC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VMC is 38.23 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DTE Energy Company (DTE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 0.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DTE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DTE is 19.52 vs. an industry ratio of 27.20.



Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.95. This value represents a 14.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LH is 17.05 vs. an industry ratio of 2.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.57. This value represents a 8.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LDOS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LDOS is 14.58 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



Genuine Parts Company (GPC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.79. This value represents a 11.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GPC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GPC is 19.37 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90.



Somnigroup International Inc. (SGI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SGI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SGI is 34.37 vs. an industry ratio of 23.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Genmab A/S (GMAB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 19.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GMAB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GMAB is 15.49 vs. an industry ratio of -8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 26.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNH is 27.00 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Allegion plc (ALLE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 8.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALLE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLE is 21.71 vs. an industry ratio of 28.50.



Watsco, Inc. (WSO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.94. This value represents a 18.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WSO is 33.53 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





