Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 14, 2025 : ENB, TRP, FTS, MRNA, MGA, ESNT, POR, BGC, NMRK, THS, AXL, AMCX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/14/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Enbridge Inc (ENB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 10.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ENB is 23.01 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TC Energy Corporation (TRP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 31.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TRP is 16.04 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortis Inc. (FTS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 7.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FTS is 19.42 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.69. This value represents a 589.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRNA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 101.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MRNA is -3.40 vs. an industry ratio of -1.30.



Magna International, Inc. (MGA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 9.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MGA is 7.46 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20.



Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The financial management & related services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 1.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ESNT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ESNT is 8.23 vs. an industry ratio of 50.90.



Portland General Electric Company (POR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 52.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. POR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -23.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for POR is 13.46 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.



BGC Group, Inc. (BGC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 19.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BGC has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BGC is 9.56 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.



Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 2.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NMRK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NMRK is 11.75 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Treehouse Foods, Inc. (THS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 25.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. THS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for THS is 16.83 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00.



American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AXL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1900%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AXL is 9.63 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20.



AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 9.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMCX is 2.33 vs. an industry ratio of -1.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.