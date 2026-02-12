Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 13, 2026 : ENB, TRP, CCJ, MGA, MRNA, CIGI, ESNT, ATMU, SXT, AAP, NWG, WEN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/13/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Enbridge Inc (ENB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 13.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ENB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ENB is 24.09 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TC Energy Corporation (TRP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 13.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TRP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TRP is 23.61 vs. an industry ratio of -19.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cameco Corporation (CCJ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CCJ is 119.18 vs. an industry ratio of -19.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Magna International, Inc. (MGA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.81. This value represents a 7.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MGA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MGA is 10.78 vs. an industry ratio of -1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.60. This value represents a 4.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRNA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 76.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MRNA is -5.19 vs. an industry ratio of -8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.24. This value represents a 19.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CIGI is 21.56 vs. an industry ratio of -40.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 10.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ESNT is 9.32 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.



Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 1.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ATMU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ATMU is 23.86 vs. an industry ratio of -1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SXT Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SXT is 28.83 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 134.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AAP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AAP is 32.94 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NatWest Group plc (NWG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 2.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NWG and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NWG is 10.03 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



Wendy's Company (WEN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 44.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WEN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WEN is 9.06 vs. an industry ratio of 3.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.