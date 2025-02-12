Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 13, 2025 : DE, MCO, DUK, BN, ZTS, AEP, HWM, DDOG, CBRE, GEHC, ALNY, PCG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/13/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Deere & Company (DE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.14. This value represents a 49.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DE is 24.47 vs. an industry ratio of 55.80.



Moody's Corporation (MCO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.60. This value represents a 18.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MCO is 41.37 vs. an industry ratio of 1.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 6.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DUK is 19.74 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brookfield Corporation (BN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 6.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BN is 15.32 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 10.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ZTS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTS is 29.59 vs. an industry ratio of 0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 0.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AEP is 18.26 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 35.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HWM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HWM is 48.62 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 41.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DDOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 87.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DDOG is 274.38 vs. an industry ratio of 44.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.21. This value represents a 60.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CBRE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CBRE is 28.41 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 6.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GEHC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GEHC is 20.24 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.68. This value represents a 38.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALNY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ALNY is -120.08 vs. an industry ratio of -1.30.



PG&E Corp (PCG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 34.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PCG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PCG is 11.60 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50.





