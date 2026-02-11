Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 12, 2026 : BN, HWM, AEP, ZTS, CBRE, EXC, ETR, ALNY, PCG, IRM, FTS, QSR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/12/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Brookfield Corporation (BN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 8.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BN is 19.25 vs. an industry ratio of -40.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 31.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HWM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HWM is 60.83 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 7.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AEP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AEP is 20.55 vs. an industry ratio of 27.60.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year ZTS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTS is 20.21 vs. an industry ratio of -9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.66. This value represents a 14.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CBRE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CBRE is 26.95 vs. an industry ratio of -40.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Exelon Corporation (EXC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 17.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EXC is 16.53 vs. an industry ratio of 27.60.



Entergy Corporation (ETR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 22.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ETR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ETR is 25.50 vs. an industry ratio of 27.60.



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 215.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALNY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 300%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ALNY is 170.89 vs. an industry ratio of -8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PG&E Corp (PCG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 16.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PCG is 11.17 vs. an industry ratio of 27.60.



Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.30. This value represents a 160.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IRM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IRM is 21.40 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortis Inc. (FTS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 5.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FTS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FTS is 21.66 vs. an industry ratio of 27.60.



Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 14.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for QSR is 19.19 vs. an industry ratio of 3.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.