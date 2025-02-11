Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 12, 2025 : CME, CVS, VRT, D, EXC, WAB, KHC, MLM, GOLD, WAT, BAM, QSR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/12/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CME Group Inc. (CME)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.44. This value represents a 2.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CME has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CME is 23.75 vs. an industry ratio of 25.30.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 58.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CVS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -22.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CVS is 10.56 vs. an industry ratio of 0.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VRT is 46.58 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dominion Energy, Inc. (D)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 86.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for D is 20.04 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Exelon Corporation (EXC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 1.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EXC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EXC is 16.99 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 12.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WAB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WAB is 27.42 vs. an industry ratio of 24.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year KHC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KHC is 9.65 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00.



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.60. This value represents a 0.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MLM had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -7.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MLM is 30.22 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 51.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GOLD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GOLD is 14.18 vs. an industry ratio of 2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waters Corporation (WAT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.02. This value represents a 11.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WAT is 34.57 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BAM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BAM is 39.70 vs. an industry ratio of 1.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 5.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. QSR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for QSR is 20.11 vs. an industry ratio of 54.20.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.