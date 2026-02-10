Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 11, 2026 : MCD, TMUS, SHOP, NTES, VRT, HLT, MLM, WAB, KHC, GFS, SW, HUM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/11/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



McDonald's Corporation (MCD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.04. This value represents a 7.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MCD is 26.86 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.03. This value represents a 21.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMUS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TMUS is 19.73 vs. an industry ratio of -16.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 20.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SHOP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SHOP is 108.62 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NetEase, Inc. (NTES)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.85. This value represents a 1.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTES has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NTES is 15.72 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50.



Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 30.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VRT is 49.03 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.00. This value represents a 13.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HLT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HLT is 39.11 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.68. This value represents a 2.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MLM is 38.87 vs. an industry ratio of 24.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.07. This value represents a 23.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WAB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WAB is 27.35 vs. an industry ratio of -7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 27.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KHC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KHC is 9.72 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20.



GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 2.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GFS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GFS is 32.97 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Smurfit WestRock plc (SW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The paper company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 35.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SW is 20.02 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Humana Inc. (HUM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-4.01. This value represents a 85.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HUM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HUM is 11.10 vs. an industry ratio of -8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





