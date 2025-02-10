Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 11, 2025 : MAR, GFS, CG, RPRX, TPG, IPGP, ARVN, CRNT, OGI, YTRA, OESX, AN

News & Insights

Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 11, 2025

February 10, 2025

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/11/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Marriott International (MAR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.38. MAR reported earnings of $3.57 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -33.33%.GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. GFS reported earnings of $0.55 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -34.55%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days.The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. CG reported earnings of $0.86 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 16.28%.Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. RPRX reported earnings of $1.15 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -5.22%.TPG Inc. (TPG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. TPG reported earnings of $0.51 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 1.96%.IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. IPGP reported earnings of $0.89 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -77.53%.Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.07. ARVN reported earnings of $-2.53 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -57.71%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days.Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. CRNT reported earnings of $0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 233.33%.Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. OGI reported earnings of $-0.14 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -78.57%.Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. YTRA reported earnings of $-0.01 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -300.00%.Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. OESX reported earnings of $-0.07 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -28.57%.AutoNation, Inc. (AN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.26. AN reported earnings of $5.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -15.14%.

