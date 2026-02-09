Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 10, 2026 : KO, SPGI, CVS, DUK, MAR, SPOT, ECL, RACE, DDOG, XYL, FISV, BP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/10/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Coca-Cola Company (KO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 1.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KO is 26.43 vs. an industry ratio of 54.90.



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.32. This value represents a 14.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPGI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SPGI is 24.61 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 16.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CVS is 11.78 vs. an industry ratio of 2.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 9.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DUK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DUK is 19.31 vs. an industry ratio of 27.00.



Marriott International (MAR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.64. This value represents a 7.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MAR is 33.13 vs. an industry ratio of 24.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.95. This value represents a 56.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab Inc. (ECL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.06. This value represents a 13.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ECL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ECL is 38.61 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ferrari N.V. (RACE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.44. This value represents a 7.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RACE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RACE is 31.43 vs. an industry ratio of -1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DDOG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Xylem Inc. (XYL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 19.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XYL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for XYL is 28.03 vs. an industry ratio of 30.00.



Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.90. This value represents a 24.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FISV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -22.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FISV is 7.02 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



BP p.l.c. (BP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 29.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BP is 13.69 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50.





