Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 10, 2025 : MCD, ROK, ON, INCY, CNA, MNDY, ROIV, TSEM, NSP, EPC, ALX, AIOT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/10/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



McDonald's Corporation (MCD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.84. This value represents a 3.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MCD is 25.09 vs. an industry ratio of 54.90.



Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 21.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ROK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -22.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ROK is 28.83 vs. an industry ratio of 0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 21.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ON is 13.14 vs. an industry ratio of -1831.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Incyte Corporation (INCY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 57.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for INCY is 214.14 vs. an industry ratio of -1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 16.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CNA is 10.61 vs. an industry ratio of -19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 20.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MNDY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 500%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MNDY is 312.15 vs. an industry ratio of 48.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 15.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ROIV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -37.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ROIV is -9.13 vs. an industry ratio of -1.50.



Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 4.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSEM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TSEM is 27.46 vs. an industry ratio of 73.30.



Insperity, Inc. (NSP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 154.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NSP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 600%. Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 45.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EPC is 10.03 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90.



Alexander's, Inc. (ALX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $3.71. This value represents a 25.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ALX is 13.24 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



PowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 115.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AIOT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AIOT is -43.57 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.