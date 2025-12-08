Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 9, 2025 : AZO, FERG, CNM, CPB, OLLI, KFY, ASO, GIII, CGNT, LE, CAL, DBI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/09/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $32.24. This value represents a 0.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AZO is 25.28 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (FERG)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.77. This value represents a 13.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FERG is 23.21 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Core & Main, Inc. (CNM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 4.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CNM is 22.42 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Campbell's Company (CPB)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 17.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CPB is 12.08 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 22.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OLLI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for OLLI is 31.76 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Korn Ferry (KFY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 6.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KFY has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KFY is 12.78 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 8.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ASO is 9.15 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 38.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GIII has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 150%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 20 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GIII is 11.21 vs. an industry ratio of 33.90.



Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 175.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CGNT and beat the expectations the other quarter. Lands' End, Inc. (LE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. LE reported earnings of $0.06 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 183.33%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LE is 23.93 vs. an industry ratio of 23.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Caleres, Inc. (CAL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 39.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CAL is 8.08 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00.



Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DBI is -18.07 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60.





