Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 9, 2024 : MOMO, VBNK, RENT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/09/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Hello Group Inc. (MOMO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 39.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MOMO is 9.07 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50.



VersaBank (VBNK)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 22.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VBNK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -23.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VBNK is 14.90 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-4.96. This value represents a 44.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RENT is -0.59 vs. an industry ratio of 28.70.





