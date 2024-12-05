Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 6, 2024 : DOOO, GCO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/06/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



BRP Inc. (DOOO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 77.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DOOO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.22%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 19 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DOOO is 21.44 vs. an industry ratio of 4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Genesco Inc. (GCO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 47.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GCO is 50.92 vs. an industry ratio of 30.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





