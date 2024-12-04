Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 5, 2024 : TD, BMO, CM, KR, DG, SAIC, SIG, KFY, GMS, PDCO, CAL, CSIQ

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/05/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 5.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TD is 9.87 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30.



Bank Of Montreal (BMO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 16.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BMO is 12.93 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 8.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CM is 12.09 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kroger Company (KR)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 3.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KR is 13.45 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.



Dollar General Corporation (DG)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 25 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 23.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DG is 13.51 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20.



Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.17. This value represents a 4.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SAIC is 14.98 vs. an industry ratio of 225.40.



Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The jewelry retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 20.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SIG is 9.10 vs. an industry ratio of 6.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Korn Ferry (KFY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 24.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KFY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KFY is 16.11 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90.



GMS Inc. (GMS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.26. This value represents a 1.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GMS is 12.92 vs. an industry ratio of 24.30.



Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 2.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PDCO is 9.31 vs. an industry ratio of 33.00.



Caleres, Inc. (CAL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 2.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CAL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -29.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CAL is 8.10 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70.



Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.44. This value represents a 237.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CSIQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -64.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CSIQ is 30.68 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





