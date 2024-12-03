Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 4, 2024 : RY, HRL, DLTR, CPB, THO, CHWY, FL, DAKT, SCWX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/04/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.17. This value represents a 5.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RY is 14.33 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 2.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HRL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HRL is 20.34 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 10.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTR is 13.61 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20.



The Campbell's Company (CPB)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 4.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CPB is 14.45 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50.



Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 32.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. THO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -42.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for THO is 22.88 vs. an industry ratio of 32.40.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHWY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CHWY is 101.91 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 30.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FL is 16.99 vs. an industry ratio of 30.20.



Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 39.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DAKT and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DAKT is 17.97 vs. an industry ratio of -1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. SCWX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SCWX is -29.07 vs. an industry ratio of 229.20.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.