Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 2, 2025 : BNS, SIG, UNFI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/02/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 15.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BNS is 13.89 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The jewelry retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SIG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -17.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SIG is 11.14 vs. an industry ratio of -12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 143.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNFI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 59.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for UNFI is 19.64 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





