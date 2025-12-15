Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 16, 2025 : OGI, DLTH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/16/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Organigram Global Inc. (OGI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 75.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OGI is 32.00 vs. an industry ratio of 44.70.



Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.56. This value represents a 36.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTH is -4.41 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50.





