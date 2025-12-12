Earnings

Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 15, 2025 : HYFT

December 12, 2025 — 04:00 pm EST

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/15/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

MindWalk Holdings Corp. (HYFT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 85.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HYFT is -20.78 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40.

