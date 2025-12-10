Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 11, 2025 : CIEN, LOVE, VRA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/11/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Ciena Corporation (CIEN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 62.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CIEN is 140.10 vs. an industry ratio of 173.40.



The Lovesac Company (LOVE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.69. This value represents a 115.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOVE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LOVE is 24.91 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 59.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VRA is -4.58 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.





