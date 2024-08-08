Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 9, 2024 : EVRG, LEGN, AQN, NFE, SATS, SLVM, ROAD, AMRX, GETY, CLMT, PGY, EMBC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/09/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Evergy, Inc. (EVRG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters EVRG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -11.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EVRG is 15.37 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.54. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 44.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LEGN is -28.38 vs. an industry ratio of -8.20.



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AQN is 13.17 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.



New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 84.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NFE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NFE is 8.22 vs. an industry ratio of 6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EchoStar Corporation (SATS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The satellite communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 194.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SATS is -12.97 vs. an industry ratio of -3.10.



Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The paper company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 43.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLVM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SLVM is 9.55 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20.



Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 31.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROAD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 71.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ROAD is 40.03 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 31.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMRX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50%. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/15/2024 short interest update, increased 126.70% from previous report on 6/28/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMRX is 12.85 vs. an industry ratio of -9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GETY is 24.62 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Calumet, Inc (CLMT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 110.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CLMT is -5.93 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.



Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 83.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PGY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -100%. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/15/2024 short interest update, increased 256.68% from previous report on 6/28/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PGY is -81.12 vs. an industry ratio of 4.90.



Embecta Corp. (EMBC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 30.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EMBC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 55.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EMBC is 6.05 vs. an industry ratio of -12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





