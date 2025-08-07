Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 8, 2025 : PAA, LAMR, TEM, ESNT, AQN, PAGP, SHC, ATMU, PAR, WULF, SLVM, WEN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/08/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 3.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PAA is 12.76 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.06. This value represents a 0.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LAMR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.92%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LAMR is 15.93 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.47. This value represents a 93.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TEM is -36.29 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 12.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ESNT is 8.53 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 55.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AQN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AQN is 19.03 vs. an industry ratio of 29.90.



Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 120.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PAGP is 12.13 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.



Sotera Health Company (SHC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 11.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SHC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -17.65%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SHC is 16.51 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 7.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ATMU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ATMU is 15.04 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.



PAR Technology Corporation (PAR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 54.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -10.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PAR is -108.06 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60.



TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WULF is -19.81 vs. an industry ratio of 50.30.



Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The paper company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 76.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SLVM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SLVM is 7.83 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



Wendy's Company (WEN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 7.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WEN is 10.80 vs. an industry ratio of -77.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





