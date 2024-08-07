Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 8, 2024 : LLY, BN, PH, LNG, MLM, DDOG, VST, QSR, FWONK, NRG, VTRS, USFD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/08/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.64. This value represents a 25.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LLY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LLY is 57.52 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brookfield Corporation (BN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 4.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BN and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BN is 13.33 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $6.23. This value represents a 2.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PH is 20.85 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.71. This value represents a 69.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LNG is 21.29 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.73. This value represents a 2.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MLM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MLM is 23.94 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DDOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 500%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DDOG is 329.59 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vistra Corp. (VST)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 54.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VST is 15.31 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year QSR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for QSR is 21.34 vs. an industry ratio of 42.50.



Liberty Media Corporation (FWONK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 21.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FWONK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -19.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FWONK is 63.73 vs. an industry ratio of 24.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.30. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NRG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -13.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NRG is 15.93 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 9.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters VTRS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VTRS is 4.17 vs. an industry ratio of -12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 23.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters USFD had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for USFD is 17.50 vs. an industry ratio of 24.60.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.