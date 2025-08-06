Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 7, 2025 : LLY, COP, CEG, BN, PH, VST, CNQ, SRE, LNG, BDX, DDOG, KVUE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/07/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.61. This value represents a 43.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LLY is 34.74 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ConocoPhillips (COP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 31.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. COP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for COP is 14.45 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 8.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CEG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CEG is 36.40 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brookfield Corporation (BN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BN is 17.54 vs. an industry ratio of 26.50.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $7.08. This value represents a 4.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PH is 26.73 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vistra Corp. (VST)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 8.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VST is 33.59 vs. an industry ratio of 29.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 31.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CNQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNQ is 13.44 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sempra (SRE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 6.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SRE is 17.60 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.30. This value represents a 40.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LNG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -44.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LNG is 23.36 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.42. This value represents a 2.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BDX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BDX is 12.48 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90.



Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 69.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DDOG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DDOG is 578.00 vs. an industry ratio of 34.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KVUE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KVUE is 19.50 vs. an industry ratio of 28.50.





