Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 7, 2024 : DIS, CVS, SHOP, EMR, NVO, HLT, ROK, GPN, ZBH, BAM, NI, DT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/07/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walt Disney Company (DIS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 16.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DIS is 18.36 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 21.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CVS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -22.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CVS is 8.26 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 237.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SHOP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SHOP is 84.29 vs. an industry ratio of 53.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Emerson Electric Company (EMR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 10.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EMR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EMR is 19.45 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 12.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NVO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NVO is 37.84 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.85. This value represents a 13.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HLT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HLT is 28.55 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.11. This value represents a 29.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ROK is 24.65 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Global Payments Inc. (GPN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.76. This value represents a 11.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GPN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GPN is 8.36 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 8.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZBH has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BAM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BAM is 26.97 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NiSource, Inc (NI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 36.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NI is 17.77 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dynatrace, Inc. (DT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 6.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -21.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DT is 57.86 vs. an industry ratio of 49.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





