Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2026 : COP, PH, HWM, CEG, CNQ, DDOG, WBD, SRE, TRGP, LNG, BDX, KDP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/06/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ConocoPhillips (COP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.96. This value represents a 108.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. COP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for COP is 12.82 vs. an industry ratio of -14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $8.29. This value represents a 7.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PH is 31.75 vs. an industry ratio of -8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 35.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HWM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -22.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HWM is 57.07 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.36. This value represents a 23.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CEG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CEG is 22.80 vs. an industry ratio of 59.70.



Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 180.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CNQ is 11.87 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 116.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DDOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 183.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DDOG is 450.23 vs. an industry ratio of 172.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 120.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WBD is -23.88 vs. an industry ratio of -3.70.



Sempra (SRE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 13.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SRE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SRE is 16.92 vs. an industry ratio of 59.70.



Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.78. This value represents a 3.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TRGP is 24.26 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.80. This value represents a 61.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LNG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -25.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LNG is 16.76 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.14. This value represents a 14.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BDX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BDX is 13.58 vs. an industry ratio of 31.40.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 12.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KDP has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KDP is 13.58 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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