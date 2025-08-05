Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2025 : MCD, DIS, UBER, SHOP, BAM, TRI, EMR, COR, ROK, NRG, ONC, IRM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/06/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



McDonald's Corporation (MCD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.15. This value represents a 6.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MCD is 24.79 vs. an industry ratio of -82.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Walt Disney Company (DIS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 5.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DIS is 20.65 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 31.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UBER has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 62.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UBER is 30.49 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SHOP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SHOP is 120.39 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 11.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BAM is 38.82 vs. an industry ratio of 52.00.



Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 2.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TRI is 52.26 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Emerson Electric Company (EMR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 5.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EMR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EMR is 23.77 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cencora, Inc. (COR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.78. This value represents a 13.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for COR is 18.57 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.69. This value represents a 0.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ROK is 35.69 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 4.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NRG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -9.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NRG is 22.27 vs. an industry ratio of 29.70.



BeOne Medicines Ltd. (ONC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 141.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ONC is 175.90 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 161.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IRM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IRM is 20.56 vs. an industry ratio of 50.80.





