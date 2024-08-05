Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2024 : CAT, UBER, DUK, ZTS, TDG, MPC, CEG, SRE, MPLX, FIS, IDXX, YUM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/06/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $5.53. This value represents a 0.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CAT is 14.88 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 72.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for UBER is 70.23 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 10.99% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DUK is 19.08 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 5.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ZTS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTS is 31.35 vs. an industry ratio of -5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $7.77. This value represents a 18.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TDG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TDG is 40.13 vs. an industry ratio of 32.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.04. This value represents a 42.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MPC is 11.90 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70.



Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 44.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CEG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -106.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CEG is 21.61 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sempra (SRE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 4.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SRE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SRE is 17.03 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MPLX LP (MPLX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MPLX is 10.48 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 20.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FIS is 15.05 vs. an industry ratio of 25.00.



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.87. This value represents a 7.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IDXX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IDXX is 42.60 vs. an industry ratio of 2.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 6.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters YUM had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -4.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for YUM is 23.93 vs. an industry ratio of 43.70.





