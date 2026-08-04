Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 5, 2026 : LLY, DIS, UBER, SHOP, CVS, PSX, BAM, COR, TRI, IRM, KHC, ONC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/05/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $6.71. This value represents a 6.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LLY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LLY is 32.12 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Walt Disney Company (DIS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 16.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DIS is 14.37 vs. an industry ratio of -22.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 31.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UBER missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -10.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for UBER is 23.95 vs. an industry ratio of 53.80.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 12.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SHOP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SHOP is 83.58 vs. an industry ratio of 53.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.87. This value represents a 3.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CVS is 14.12 vs. an industry ratio of -7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Phillips 66 (PSX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $7.68. This value represents a 222.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 189.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PSX is 9.19 vs. an industry ratio of 22.70.



Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 10.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BAM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BAM is 28.80 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cencora, Inc. (COR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $4.37. This value represents a 9.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. COR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -1.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for COR is 17.33 vs. an industry ratio of -7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TRI is 22.89 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 166.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IRM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for IRM is 22.98 vs. an industry ratio of 23.10.



The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 23.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KHC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KHC is 12.76 vs. an industry ratio of -19.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BeOne Medicines Ltd. (ONC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ONC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -63.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ONC is 52.91 vs. an industry ratio of 2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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