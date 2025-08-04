Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 5, 2025 : CAT, ETN, PFE, DUK, TDG, APO, MAR, ZTS, MPLX, MPC, CMI, PEG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/05/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $4.88. This value represents a 18.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CAT is 22.81 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.92. This value represents a 6.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ETN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ETN is 31.72 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 3.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PFE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 43.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PFE is 7.65 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 0.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DUK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DUK is 19.48 vs. an industry ratio of 29.30.



Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $9.05. This value represents a 8.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TDG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TDG is 45.21 vs. an industry ratio of 54.60.



Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 22.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for APO is 19.21 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marriott International (MAR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.64. This value represents a 5.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MAR is 25.56 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 3.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZTS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTS is 23.54 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MPLX LP (MPLX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 6.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MPLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -4.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MPLX is 11.57 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.22. This value represents a 21.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 61.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MPC is 20.61 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cummins Inc. (CMI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The engines company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.99. This value represents a 5.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CMI is 17.22 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 12.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PEG is 22.19 vs. an industry ratio of 29.30.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.