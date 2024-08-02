Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 5, 2024 : BNTX, TSN, CG, FRPT, KRYS, AXSM, SHC, AMR, KOS, BBD, THS, BCRX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/05/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



BioNTech SE (BNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.16. This value represents a 151.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BNTX is -39.55 vs. an industry ratio of -9.20.



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 306.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TSN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -55.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TSN is 23.28 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The investment fund company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 4.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.78%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CG is 12.34 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 74.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FRPT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 195.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FRPT is 228.91 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 140.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 7/15/2024 short interest update, increased 246.68% from previous report on 6/28/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KRYS is 99.39 vs. an industry ratio of -9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.30. This value represents a 30.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AXSM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.45%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AXSM is -18.50 vs. an industry ratio of -9.20.



Sotera Health Company (SHC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 21.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SHC is 21.30 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $4.20. This value represents a 65.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AMR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMR is 9.66 vs. an industry ratio of -7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The international company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 183.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KOS Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KOS is 7.54 vs. an industry ratio of 7.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BBD is 6.50 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10.



Treehouse Foods, Inc. (THS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 69.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. THS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for THS is 17.41 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50.



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 20.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BCRX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BCRX is -10.94 vs. an industry ratio of -9.90.





