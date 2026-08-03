Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 4, 2026 : CAT, MRK, MCD, PFE, SPOT, DUK, MPC, CMI, APO, TDG, ET, GWW

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/04/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $6.25. This value represents a 32.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CAT is 32.76 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 112.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MRK is 47.52 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McDonald's Corporation (MCD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.32. This value represents a 4.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MCD is 21.05 vs. an industry ratio of 198.80.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 12.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PFE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PFE is 8.45 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.



Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.27. This value represents a 781.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SPOT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -122.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SPOT is 34.60 vs. an industry ratio of 154.10.



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 3.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DUK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DUK is 18.67 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $14.52. This value represents a 266.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MPC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MPC is 7.33 vs. an industry ratio of 1.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cummins Inc. (CMI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The engines company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $7.33. This value represents a 14.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CMI is 21.58 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60.



Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 16.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for APO is 15.35 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $9.59. This value represents a 6.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TDG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TDG is 33.21 vs. an industry ratio of 36.80.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 21.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ET is 14.14 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $11.28. This value represents a 13.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GWW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GWW is 30.41 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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