Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 4, 2025 : IDXX, BNTX, ON, WAT, KSPI, TSN, CNA, W, BRKR, TGTX, TSEM, AXSM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/04/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.31. This value represents a 35.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IDXX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -14.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IDXX is 43.76 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioNTech SE (BNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.31. This value represents a 63.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BNTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -67.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BNTX is -27.49 vs. an industry ratio of 1.60.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 43.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ON missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ON is 24.61 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waters Corporation (WAT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.93. This value represents a 11.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WAT is 22.37 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.85. This value represents a 28.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KSPI is 6.55 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 17.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TSN is 13.87 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 21.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNA is 10.61 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wayfair Inc. (W)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 17.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. W missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -24.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for W is -37.30 vs. an industry ratio of 24.60.



Bruker Corporation (BRKR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The scientific instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 36.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BRKR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BRKR is 15.75 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 700.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TGTX is 40.34 vs. an industry ratio of 1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 17.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSEM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TSEM is 24.60 vs. an industry ratio of -44.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.00. This value represents a 19.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AXSM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AXSM is -30.54 vs. an industry ratio of 1.60.





