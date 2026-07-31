Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 3, 2026 : MAR, TSN, CNA, ECHO, CNH, KRYS, TGTX, TWST, HESM, MMYT, AVA, SRAD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/03/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Marriott International (MAR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.06. This value represents a 15.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MAR is 32.20 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 13.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TSN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TSN is 14.87 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 15.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CNA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -44.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CNA is 13.02 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EchoStar Corporation (ECHO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The satellite communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 73.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ECHO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -21.18%. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/15/2026 short interest update, increased 204.73% from previous report on 6/30/2026. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ECHO is -49.22 vs. an industry ratio of -14.60.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 35.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CNH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -38.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CNH is 25.17 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 31.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KRYS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.21%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KRYS is 50.18 vs. an industry ratio of -11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 141.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TGTX is 36.66 vs. an industry ratio of -11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.50. This value represents a 6.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TWST is -45.21 vs. an industry ratio of -11.00.



Hess Midstream LP (HESM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The e&p company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 6.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HESM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HESM is 14.08 vs. an industry ratio of 43.60.



MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 45.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for MMYT is 37.06 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Avista Corporation (AVA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 17.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AVA is 15.90 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10.



Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 64.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SRAD is 37.69 vs. an industry ratio of 150.60.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.