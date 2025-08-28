Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 29, 2025 : BABA, FRO, CHA, DOOO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/29/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.95. This value represents a 4.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BABA is 15.61 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10.



Frontline Plc (FRO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 32.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FRO is 11.66 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80.



Chagee Holdings Limited (CHA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 99.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHA Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CHA is 12.43 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BRP Inc. (DOOO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 26.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOOO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DOOO is 21.85 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





