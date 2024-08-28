Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 29, 2024 : CM, DG, BBY, BURL, CPB, OLLI, AEO, GMS, ATAT, PLAB, NAT, MBUU

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/29/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 12.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -8.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CM is 10.98 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dollar General Corporation (DG)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 23 analysts that follow the stock is $1.79. This value represents a 15.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -14.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DG is 17.52 vs. an industry ratio of 24.90.



Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 5.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BBY is 14.59 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 58.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BURL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BURL is 35.86 vs. an industry ratio of 24.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Campbell Soup Company (CPB)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 24.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CPB is 16.18 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 16.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OLLI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OLLI is 29.06 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 52.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AEO is 12.75 vs. an industry ratio of 3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GMS Inc. (GMS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.11. This value represents a 12.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters GMS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -5.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GMS is 10.89 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.



Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ATAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ATAT is 15.52 vs. an industry ratio of 39.40.



Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 9.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAB is 11.36 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30.



Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 46.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NAT is 8.93 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 112.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MBUU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MBUU is 19.37 vs. an industry ratio of 55.80.





