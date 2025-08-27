Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 28, 2025 : TD, CM, DG, BURL, HRL, BBY, DKS, OLLI, BBWI, VSCO, LUCK, BBW

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/28/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 2.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TD is 13.04 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 1.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CM is 12.47 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dollar General Corporation (DG)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 22 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 8.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DG is 19.15 vs. an industry ratio of 28.10.



Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 5.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BURL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BURL is 30.43 vs. an industry ratio of 28.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 10.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HRL is 17.98 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 8.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BBY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BBY is 11.86 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $4.29. This value represents a 1.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DKS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DKS is 15.78 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OLLI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for OLLI is 34.90 vs. an industry ratio of 40.50.



Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year BBWI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BBWI is 9.06 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.



Victorias Secret & Co. (VSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 67.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VSCO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VSCO is 10.94 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10.



Lucky Strike Entertainment Corporation (LUCK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LUCK is 52.80 vs. an industry ratio of -18.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 4.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BBW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BBW is 14.77 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





