Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 28, 2024 : RY, SJM, DCI, ANF, BBWI, BZ, CHWY, FL, GOGL, PDCO, KSS, GB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/28/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 0.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RY is 13.64 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.18. This value represents a 1.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SJM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SJM is 12.08 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50.



Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 12.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DCI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DCI is 22.21 vs. an industry ratio of 31.70.



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.14. This value represents a 94.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ANF is 17.25 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBWI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BBWI is 10.72 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BZ is 28.24 vs. an industry ratio of 413.30.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 250.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHWY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 275%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CHWY is 117.32 vs. an industry ratio of 6.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 300.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FL is 21.72 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 115.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GOGL is 8.71 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PDCO is 10.74 vs. an industry ratio of 36.70.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 11.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KSS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -700%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KSS is 14.09 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 500.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters GB had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GB is 15.47 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50.





