Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 27, 2025 : RY, WSM, SJM, DCI, ANF, KSS, PLAB, GES, MCFT, HAFN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/27/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.36. This value represents a 0.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RY is 14.12 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.79. This value represents a 2.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WSM is 23.18 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.95. This value represents a 20.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SJM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SJM is 12.07 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20.



Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 8.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DCI is 20.53 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 9.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ANF is 9.81 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 44.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KSS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -25.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KSS is 37.70 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 23.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAB is 12.61 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.



Guess?, Inc. (GES)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GES is 11.35 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.



MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 475.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCFT and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MCFT is 37.46 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hafnia Limited (HAFN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 72.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HAFN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HAFN is 8.57 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70.





