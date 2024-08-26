Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 27, 2024 : BMO, BNS, HEI, SCSC, REX, HAIN, ALLT, CNF

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/27/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bank Of Montreal (BMO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 4.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BMO is 11.36 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 8.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BNS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -21.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BNS is 10.15 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Heico Corporation (HEI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HEI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HEI is 69.11 vs. an industry ratio of 35.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SCSC is 14.86 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



REX American Resources Corporation (REX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The biofuels company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 15.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. REX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -40.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for REX is 26.66 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 27.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HAIN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HAIN is 22.31 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40.



Allot Ltd. (ALLT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 83.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLT is -14.89 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.



CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The financial management & related services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CNF is 1.96 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70.





