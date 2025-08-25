Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 26, 2025 : BMO, BNS, BEKE, ATAT, DQ, HDL, CDLR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/26/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bank Of Montreal (BMO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 9.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BMO is 13.84 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 7.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BNS is 11.69 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 36.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BEKE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -52.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BEKE is 32.51 vs. an industry ratio of 29.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 36.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ATAT is 22.47 vs. an industry ratio of -20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.16. This value represents a 35.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DQ is -5.76 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.



SUPER HI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD. (HDL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HDL is 23.73 vs. an industry ratio of -72.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cadeler A/S (CDLR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 134.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CDLR is 10.24 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.