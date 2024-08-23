Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 26, 2024 : PDD, DQ

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/26/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.66. This value represents a 109.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PDD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 82.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PDD is 12.90 vs. an industry ratio of 4.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 117.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DQ is 32.76 vs. an industry ratio of 25.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





