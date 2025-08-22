Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 25, 2025 : PDD, NSSC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/25/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.69. This value represents a 43.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PDD is 16.12 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20.



NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 22.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NSSC is 26.66 vs. an industry ratio of -12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.