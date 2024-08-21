Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 22, 2024 : TD, NTES, BIDU, WSM, BJ, LANC, BILI, AAP, OSIS, IQ, WB, PTON

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/22/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 0.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TD is 10.12 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NetEase, Inc. (NTES)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 7.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters NTES had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NTES is 13.59 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.24. This value represents a 10.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BIDU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BIDU is 9.46 vs. an industry ratio of -2331.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 5.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 46.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WSM is 17.14 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 3.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BJ is 21.90 vs. an industry ratio of -46.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 35.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LANC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -19.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LANC is 30.73 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 55.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BILI is -30.33 vs. an industry ratio of -2331.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 32.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AAP is 16.80 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10.



OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.79. This value represents a 4.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OSIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OSIS is 17.67 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IQ has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IQ is 10.93 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



Weibo Corporation (WB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 9.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -37.84%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WB is 5.53 vs. an industry ratio of 36.70.



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 73.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PTON is -1.96 vs. an industry ratio of 55.80.





