Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 21, 2025 : WMT, BILI, YMM, MZTI, OSIS, VNET, NMM, SCSC, CSIQ, HOV, LYTS, SLQT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/21/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walmart Inc. (WMT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 8.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WMT is 38.96 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 147.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BILI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BILI is 80.87 vs. an industry ratio of 62.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YMM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for YMM is 17.35 vs. an industry ratio of 7.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Marzetti Company (MZTI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.35. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MZTI is 26.94 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.19. This value represents a 12.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OSIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.52%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OSIS is 24.37 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



VNET Group, Inc. (VNET)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 83.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters VNET had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VNET is 261.33 vs. an industry ratio of 33.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 43.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NMM is 4.32 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.



ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 13.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SCSC is 12.41 vs. an industry ratio of -5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 3700.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CSIQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -600%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CSIQ is -7.21 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50.



Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $3.51. This value represents a 64.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HOV is 12.90 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 10.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LYTS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LYTS is 27.11 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 5.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SLQT is 11.06 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.