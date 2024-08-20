Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 21, 2024 : TJX, ADI, TGT, DY, YMM, M, GDS, CMMB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/21/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 8.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TJX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TJX is 27.30 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 39.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ADI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ADI is 36.21 vs. an industry ratio of -85.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Target Corporation (TGT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $2.17. This value represents a 20.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TGT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TGT is 15.64 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10.



Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.18. This value represents a 7.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -13.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DY is 24.27 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YMM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for YMM is 18.66 vs. an industry ratio of 2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Macy's Inc (M)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 19.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year M and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for M is 6.39 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30.



GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 38.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GDS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -58.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GDS is -10.52 vs. an industry ratio of 2.30.



Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 72.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CMMB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -40%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CMMB is -1.36 vs. an industry ratio of -7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.