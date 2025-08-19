Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 20, 2025 : TJX, LOW, ADI, TGT, BIDU, EL, HTHT, DY, BZ, GDS, KC, ZIM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/20/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 5.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TJX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TJX is 29.77 vs. an industry ratio of 28.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $4.23. This value represents a 3.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LOW is 20.41 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90.



Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 22.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ADI is 31.29 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Target Corporation (TGT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.09. This value represents a 18.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TGT is 14.03 vs. an industry ratio of 28.60.



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 44.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BIDU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 69.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BIDU is 13.76 vs. an industry ratio of 28.30.



Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 87.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 124.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EL is 60.49 vs. an industry ratio of 35.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



H World Group Limited (HTHT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 10.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HTHT is 18.67 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10.



Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.86. This value represents a 16.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 48.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DY is 28.58 vs. an industry ratio of 71.30.



KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 38.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BZ is 26.91 vs. an industry ratio of 32.80.



GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 38.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GDS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 318.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GDS is -268.58 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10.



Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 5.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KC is -21.68 vs. an industry ratio of 32.80.



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 51.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZIM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ZIM is 5.71 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.