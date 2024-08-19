Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 20, 2024 : LOW, MDT, HTHT, VIPS, PINC, NMM, KC, RERE, YSG, CLGN, ICCM, WKHS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/20/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $3.96. This value represents a 13.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LOW is 19.86 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Medtronic plc (MDT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year MDT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MDT is 15.61 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



H World Group Limited (HTHT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 20.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HTHT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -9.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HTHT is 15.92 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 5.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VIPS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VIPS is 6.55 vs. an industry ratio of 225.70.



Premier, Inc. (PINC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 37.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PINC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PINC is 10.27 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.90. This value represents a 12.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NMM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NMM is 3.12 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10.



Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 46.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KC is -4.57 vs. an industry ratio of 408.20.



ATRenew Inc. (RERE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RERE is 15.28 vs. an industry ratio of 2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 140.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for YSG is -22.18 vs. an industry ratio of 92.80.



CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.35. This value represents a 171.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CLGN is -3.18 vs. an industry ratio of -7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IceCure Medical Ltd. (ICCM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICCM has met analyst expectations three times Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ICCM is -2.11 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60.



Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.40. This value represents a 41.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WKHS is -0.20 vs. an industry ratio of 4.60.





