Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 2, 2024 : XOM, CVX, LIN, ENB, IMO, LYB, ARES, CHD, PPL, CBOE, PAA, MGA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/02/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.04. This value represents a 5.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for XOM is 13.71 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chevron Corporation (CVX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.88. This value represents a 6.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CVX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -17.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CVX is 12.89 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Linde plc (LIN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.79. This value represents a 6.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LIN is 29.28 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enbridge Inc (ENB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 11.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ENB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ENB is 17.65 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. IMO reported earnings of $0.86 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 66.28%. In the past year IMO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.23. This value represents a 8.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LYB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LYB is 11.98 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80.



Ares Management Corporation (ARES)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 8.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ARES is 36.22 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 8.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CHD is 28.33 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PPL Corporation (PPL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 6.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PPL is 17.28 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.11. CBOE reported earnings of $1.78 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 18.54%.Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 32.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PAA is 13.47 vs. an industry ratio of -7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Magna International, Inc. (MGA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 2.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MGA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -15.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MGA is 7.81 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.





