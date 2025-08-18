Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 19, 2025 : HD, MDT, AS, VIK, PINC, OPRA, OSTX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/19/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Home Depot, Inc. (HD)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $4.71. This value represents a 0.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HD is 26.57 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Medtronic plc (MDT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year MDT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MDT is 16.76 vs. an industry ratio of 6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amer Sports, Inc. (AS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 60.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AS is 50.27 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 30.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VIK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VIK is 24.39 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Premier, Inc. (PINC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 60.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PINC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PINC is 21.14 vs. an industry ratio of 1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Opera Limited (OPRA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OPRA is 17.74 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40.



OS Therapies Incorporated (OSTX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.15. OSTX reported earnings of $-0.26 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -42.31%.

