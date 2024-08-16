Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 19, 2024 : EL, ZIM, CRGO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/19/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 257.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 102.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EL is 43.05 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.07. This value represents a 251.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ZIM is 3.03 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20.



Freightos Limited (CRGO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year CRGO and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CRGO is -4.08 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00.





